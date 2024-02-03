Jasprit Bumrah destroys Ollie Pope's stumps, outsmarts Joe Root yet again in merciless spell during 2nd Test

Jasprit Bumrah is inevitable. He has proven it time and again, and when things seemed to go south during the second Test of the series against England, the Indian pacer turned up the heat again. After conceding 20 runs off his first spell, Bumrah was brought back after the ball turned significantly rough and produced magic. Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets in his second spell during the second Test(X)

The Indian pacer won yet another duel with Joe Root – he has now dismissed the England great on eight occasions in just 20 innings – and then delivered arguably the delivery of the series to rattle Ollie Pope's middle and leg stumps, cutting short the English batter's innings for 23.

It all began after the drinks break during the second session of Day 2, with England poised for a big score; the side had lost only one wicket and had put 114 on the board. Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, decided to bring Axar Patel to break the partnership, and the left-arm orthodox spinner struck almost immediately, dismissing the dangerous Zak Crawley on 76.

Rohit wasted no time in bringing Bumrah as Joe Root arrived at no.4; the match-up favoured the Indian pacer heavily, and that didn't change in Visakhapatnam. Bumrah found a hint of reverse and continued to beat Root's edge; he utilized a combination of away swingers to keep Joe Root guessing.

Bumrah gradually built pressure on the English batter before executing a masterstroke of a delivery of his second over of the spell, bowling a deceptive line that angled straighter than expected. Root, anticipating the ball to come inward, found himself caught off guard as it veered away sharply.

The faint edge was gleefully accepted by Shubman Gill at first slip, sealing Root's dismissal.

The dismissal created an opportunity for India to apply even more pressure on England, and Bumrah, on song, wasted no deliveries in welcoming the new batter – Jonny Bairstow – with a threatening yorker. But while the England wicketkeeper-batter survived the delivery, Ollie Pope couldn't.

In his next over of the spell, Jasprit Bumrah delivered a sensational yorker that left the fans and experts in awe. Despite facing 55 deliveries without much trouble, Pope was utterly perplexed as he was beaten comprehensively by Bumrah's yorker.

With pace, the ball swung viciously into the batter's stumps, leaving them shattered as Bumrah's impeccable execution left no room for escape. The victim, who had showcased remarkable resilience with a score of 196 in the previous Test, found himself at the mercy of Bumrah's lethal yorker.

Bumrah bowled another over of his second spell before taking off the field, as England lost three wickets within 22 runs. The visitors were trailing by 241 runs by Tea; India had earlier put 396 on the board with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring more than half of the runs (209), with the next-highest score being 34 by Shubman Gill.