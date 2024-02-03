 Shreyas Iyer ‘does a Travis Head’ with stunning catch to dismiss Zak Crawley | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Shreyas Iyer 'does a Travis Head', takes sensational backward-running catch to dismiss Zak Crawley in 2nd Test

Shreyas Iyer 'does a Travis Head', takes sensational backward-running catch to dismiss Zak Crawley in 2nd Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 03, 2024 02:06 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer showed brilliant athleticism to help dismiss Zak Crawley during Day 2 of the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

Team India's Shreyas Iyer took a brilliant running catch to cut short a dangerous-looking innings from Zak Crawley during Day 2 of the second Test in Visakhapatnam. Crawley had the India bowlers at his mercy, racing to 76 off 77 deliveries when a mistimed shot against Axar Patel travelled towards backward point.

Shreyas Iyer ends Zak Crawley's knock with a brilliant catch during 2nd Test(X)
Shreyas Iyer ends Zak Crawley's knock with a brilliant catch during 2nd Test(X)

As Crawley attempted to maintain his dominance on the crease, he charged down the pitch to tackle a full delivery from Axar Patel. However, Axar's variation in line deceived Crawley; despite the challenging nature of the catch, Iyer exhibited remarkable athleticism as he swiftly moved backward and executed a perfectly timed dive.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Also read Yashasvi Jaiswal's Bollywood-style dance video dug out CSK after his record double century vs England in 2nd Test

This was Crawley's eighth dismissal against left-arm orthodox spin in Asian conditions, further highlighting his weakness against such spinners.

Watch:

The catch, in some ways, was reminiscent of the ominous dismissal of Rohit Sharma in the 2023 World Cup Final against Australia, when a running Travis Head caught a similar shot. Justifiably, the catch from Iyer added to the delight of fans present at the stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The right-handed batter had looked dangerous throughout his stay at the crease as he led a counter-attack against Indian bowlers after Ben Duckett departed cheaply. He smashed 11 fours and two sixes throughout his stay at the crease.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a maiden double ton and largely carried the Indian innings, as the side posted 396 on the board. Jaiswal contributed with 209 runs to the total, with the second-highest score being 34 by Shubman Gill.

For England, James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers, picking three wickets for 45 runs at a brilliant economy rate of 1.90. Rehan Ahmed and debutant Shoaib Bashir also picked three wickets each in the innings, as they restricted India on a significantly batting-friendly surface in Visakhapatnam.

England are leading the five-match series 1-0, having registered a stunning 28-run win in the first Test in Hyderabad.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule, match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On