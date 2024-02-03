Yashasvi Jaiswal's Bollywood-style dance video dug out CSK after his record double century vs England in 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal has got the moves, both on and off the field. He did more than enough to prove his pedigree on the cricket field and for his off-the-field qualities, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings did the rest. After smashing his maiden double century in the second Test match against England at the ACA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam, CSK dug out an old video of the India opener dancing to a Bollywood number. Yashasvi Jaiswal's old dance video was posted by CSK

"Partying in the 200 club," CSK captioned the video on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, Jaiswal was seen dancing to a popular Bollywood song. And he seemed quite an efficient dancer.

He sure made the England bowlers dance to his tune in the first two days of the second Test. Playing only his sixth Test, the 22-year-old's sensational knock of 209 off 290 balls single-handedly powered India to 396 all out in 112 overs.

He hit 19 fours and seven sixes en route to the double century, which was the lone bright spot in a below-par batting effort by the home team.

His stupendous knock duly earned the respect of the opposition and England players walked up to Jaiswal to congratulate him after his epic effort finally came to an end in the 107th over of the innings.

Jaiswal had scored 171 on his Test debut against the West Indies last year. He managed an 80-run innings in the series-opener against England in Hyderabad, where India lost by 28 runs.

In the ongoing match, Jaiswal added another 28 runs to his tally on the second day with fellow overnight batter Ravichandran Ashwin (20), who was dismissed by James Anderson.

Jaiswal eventually reached the milestone with a six and a four off debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir in the 102nd over. Jaiswal was finally dismissed when he went for a big shot and was caught by Jonny Bairstow at extra cover off Anderson's bowling.