India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: Thrilling finish in store as IND chase early wickets

India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: India picked up one of the 10 wickets they need to win this match and draw level in the series but England were going at 4.78 runs an over as well chasing a target of 399. It means ...Read More that Day 4 will, in all likelihood, be the last day of this Test and it could feature a whole of fireworks on both sides. England had finished the day on 67/1 in 14 overs with Zak Crawley on 29 off 50 and nighwatchman (or ‘nighthawk’) Rehan Ahmed on nine off eight. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Ben Duckett on 28 off 27 and that was the only wicket to fall in the England second innings on Day 3.

If Yashasvi Jaiswal was the protagonist with a double century in India's first innings, Shubman Gill, fighting for his No.3 spot, led the way in the second with 147-ball 104. Gill overcame a jittery start to smash 104 in India's second innings total of 255 before the home side folded, leaving England to bat out 14 overs in fading light. England are fretting over the fitness of Joe Root, who hurt his right little finger trying to take a catch in the slip and continues to be monitored.

James Anderson, England's lone seamer in the match, jolted India with a two-wicket burst after the hosts resumed on 28 for no loss. Anderson struck in the second over of the day with a delivery that curled around Rohit Sharma's (13) back to uproot his off-stump. The seamer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) in his next over when the opener played a loose drive and Root took the catch in the slip. Gill was adjudged lbw to Tom Hartley (4-77) early in his knock but the batter reviewed the decision, which was overturned after replays revealed a faint edge.

He was still on four when Anderson rapped him on the pad but England's lbw appeal was turned down. The tourists challenged that decision but the umpire's call stood. Gill and Shreyas Iyer (29) threatened to bat England out of the match before two stunning catches dragged the tourists back into the contest. Ben Stokes sprinted backwards towards long off and hurled himself full length to grab a catch to dismiss Iyer.

Ben Foakes then pouched a sharp, low catch behind the stumps after Rajat Patidar (nine) had inside-edged Ahmed (3-88). Gill took a single off spinner Shoaib Bashir to bring up his third test hundred. England finally got their reviews right to get rid of Gill and Axar Patel (45). Gill attempted a reverse sweep against Bashir and was adjudged not-out. England reviewed the decision and replays confirmed the ball had hit the batter's glove en route to Foakes.

Here are some highlights around IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4

- England start the day needing 332 to win, India need 9 wickets

- Zak Crawley starts on an overnight score of 29 off 50 while nightwatchman Rehan Ahmed is batting on nine off eight

- Ravichandran Ashwin picked the only wicket of the day for India in the second innings, dismissing Ben Duckett for 28

- England are fretting over Joe Root's fitness