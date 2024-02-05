India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: Thrilling finish in store as IND chase early wickets
India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 4, IND vs ENG: India picked up one of the 10 wickets they need to win this match and draw level in the series but England were going at 4.78 runs an over as well chasing a target of 399. It means ...Read More that Day 4 will, in all likelihood, be the last day of this Test and it could feature a whole of fireworks on both sides. England had finished the day on 67/1 in 14 overs with Zak Crawley on 29 off 50 and nighwatchman (or ‘nighthawk’) Rehan Ahmed on nine off eight. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Ben Duckett on 28 off 27 and that was the only wicket to fall in the England second innings on Day 3.
If Yashasvi Jaiswal was the protagonist with a double century in India's first innings, Shubman Gill, fighting for his No.3 spot, led the way in the second with 147-ball 104. Gill overcame a jittery start to smash 104 in India's second innings total of 255 before the home side folded, leaving England to bat out 14 overs in fading light. England are fretting over the fitness of Joe Root, who hurt his right little finger trying to take a catch in the slip and continues to be monitored.
James Anderson, England's lone seamer in the match, jolted India with a two-wicket burst after the hosts resumed on 28 for no loss. Anderson struck in the second over of the day with a delivery that curled around Rohit Sharma's (13) back to uproot his off-stump. The seamer dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) in his next over when the opener played a loose drive and Root took the catch in the slip. Gill was adjudged lbw to Tom Hartley (4-77) early in his knock but the batter reviewed the decision, which was overturned after replays revealed a faint edge.
He was still on four when Anderson rapped him on the pad but England's lbw appeal was turned down. The tourists challenged that decision but the umpire's call stood. Gill and Shreyas Iyer (29) threatened to bat England out of the match before two stunning catches dragged the tourists back into the contest. Ben Stokes sprinted backwards towards long off and hurled himself full length to grab a catch to dismiss Iyer.
Ben Foakes then pouched a sharp, low catch behind the stumps after Rajat Patidar (nine) had inside-edged Ahmed (3-88). Gill took a single off spinner Shoaib Bashir to bring up his third test hundred. England finally got their reviews right to get rid of Gill and Axar Patel (45). Gill attempted a reverse sweep against Bashir and was adjudged not-out. England reviewed the decision and replays confirmed the ball had hit the batter's glove en route to Foakes.
- England start the day needing 332 to win, India need 9 wickets
- Zak Crawley starts on an overnight score of 29 off 50 while nightwatchman Rehan Ahmed is batting on nine off eight
- Ravichandran Ashwin picked the only wicket of the day for India in the second innings, dismissing Ben Duckett for 28
- England are fretting over Joe Root's fitness
- Feb 05, 2024 06:33 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Match Day 4, IND vs ENG: Gill's (non-)celebration
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Match Day 4, IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill finally brought an end to his string of low scores with a rather majestic second innings century in Visakhapatnam. Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a double century and Jasprit Bumrah bringing the world to a halt with his 6-wicket haul, one could argue that it is because of Gill's 104 off 147 balls that India are so far ahead in this match but there was no big celebration from the No.3 batter after he got to the three-figure mark. There was only a look of relief on his face as he slowly took off his helmet and looked to the sky.Feb 05, 2024 06:24 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Match Day 4, IND vs ENG: Baz's Bazball-style pep talk
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Match Day 4, IND vs ENG: James Anderson revealed what Brendon McCullum told the England players at the end of play on Day 2 and well, you shouldn't be surprised really. "We got sat down by the coach [Brendon McCullum] last night and he said, 'if India get 600 ahead, we're going to try and chase it down'. And that's exactly what we're going to try and do," he said.Feb 05, 2024 06:15 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Match Day 4, IND vs ENG: England's highest successful run chase
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Match Day 4, IND vs ENG: If England do pull off this bit of madness today, they will blow past their own highest ever successful run chase. Interestingly, though, this record was rewritten twice in the last five years and the last time it happened was in the Bazball era against India, when Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow's centuries made a mockery of a target of 378 in the postponed fifth Test at Edgbaston in 2022. The instance before that was technically before the Bazball era although one could say it was a preview of that. You know which one that is. The Ashes, Headingley, Ben Stokes 135*, Jack Leach 1*, Tim Paine fumbling a review, Nathan Lyon fumbling the ball. Yes, that one.Feb 05, 2024 06:07 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Match Day 4, IND vs ENG: The playing XIs - a reminder
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Match Day 4, IND vs ENG: India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James AndersonFeb 05, 2024 06:02 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Match Day 4, IND vs ENG: Hello and welcome!
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Match Day 4, IND vs ENG: Well this is it, England start the day needing 332 more runs to win, having finished Day 3 on 67/1, while India need nine wickets. In normal Test match circumstances, the batting side's first priority in this situation would be to somehow survive the first two sessions, then survive the third session, and then think about how to survive Day 5. But this England side are going to make a red-hot dash at the target. James Anderson was talking about head coach Brendon McCullum saying that they are going to take a shot at any target even if it is over 600 and that they are going to try and chase down 399 in 60 or 70 overs even though they have 180 in hand. The reputation they have built under Ben Stokes and McCullum is such that even the most hardened skeptic of the Bazball method would know that they could actually pull this off if India let their guards down. So today, it's either going to be a lot of fours and sixes, or a lot of wickets, or, best case scenario, both. In short, it's going to be fun. And don't you love it when Test cricket is fun.Share this articleTopics
