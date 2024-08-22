Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is back as fall menu returns with new drink, here's what to know

Starbucks launched its fall menu earlier than ever in 2024. Though the summer hasn't officially ended, the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte has already made its return. Starting today (August 22), customers will be able to binge on Starbucks' fall menu items, including a brand-new drink. So, here's all you need to know: Starbucks brings back the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte for 21st year in a row as part of its fall menu(Starbucks)

Starbucks brings back Pumpkin Spice Latte earlier than ever

The company announced the return of its iconic fall beverage in a statement released Wednesday. According to the news release, the fall menu will be available across all Starbucks locations in the US this Thursday, marking “the unofficial start of the season.” This year marks the 21st year in a row that Pumpkin Spice Latte has earned a spot on the fall menu since its debut in 2003. In addition to the returning seasonal items, the coffee chain has launched the new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai.

Rosalyn Batingan, a Starbucks beverage developer, said, “We are excited to introduce the new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai to our customers.” “This beverage perfectly captures the taste and feeling of fall. We have combined creamy oatmilk with notes of cinnamon, clove and other warm baking spices from our chai tea to compliment the layered flavors of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar which are infused into the nondairy cold foam topping,” Batingan explained.

Starbucks 2024 fall menu items

Pumpkin Spice Latte Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai [New] Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte [available exclusively via the Starbucks app] Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White [available exclusively via the Starbucks app] Raccoon Cake Pop Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin Baked Apple Croissant Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf

Starbucks Reserve stores' fall menu:

In addition to the fall menu items, the following items will be available at Starbucks Reserve locations in Chicago, New York City and Seattle: