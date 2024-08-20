Which college is Barron Trump attending this fall? Here's all we know

Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s only son, Barron Trump will be heading to university within a couple of days. However, his parents have been tight-lipped as to where will be studying next for a college degree. Barron has also been keeping a low profile for a while with him being the only member of the Trump family who skipped the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July. Details about Barron Trump's university which he will attend this fall remain private. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)

Also Read: Trump's granddaughter Kai ‘beyond excited’ to play golf at University of Miami

Where will Barron Trump attend college?

Trump announced on July 9, 2024, that attending university would be his next step after graduating from school. At a rally in Florida, he said, “He's now going to college, got into every college he wanted to. He made his choice and he is a very good guy." But details about his youngest son’s university are yet to be revealed. Barron’s half-siblings, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump had attended either the University of Pennsylvania or Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Hence, he may choose either of these universities.

According to the calendar of the University of Pennsylvania, the fall semester of 2024 was initiated on Monday, August 19 for new and returning students and the parents and family were to register by August 1. The classes will begin on August 27. Meanwhile, the new undergraduates at Georgetown University will be welcomed on August 22 and 23 for the fall semester of 2024 and the classes will begin on August 28, as reported by The Palm Beach Post.

Also Read: Thomas Matthew Crooks seen walking around Pennsylvania rally location before assassination attempt on Trump: Watch

Is Barron planning to attend NYU?

There were rumours in April about Barron attending New York University which is close to the Trump Tower in Manhattan. Barron spent most of his childhood in Manhattan until his father was elected as the 45th president of the US. He then shifted with his family to the White House while Trump served his period as the president. The Trump family permanently moved to Florida at the former president’s private club.

Living on campus at NYU is optional but, according to their site, “first-year residents of Manhattan-based schools are assigned to Manhattan residence halls only. There are no exceptions.” NYU’s calendar reveals the fall semester will begin on September 3.