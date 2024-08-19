Trump's granddaughter Kai ‘beyond excited’ to play golf at University of Miami

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai is committed to playing golf professionally. The 17-year-old lesser-known member of the Trump family announced her decision to join the golf team at the University of Miami with a social media post on Sunday. In her lengthy statement on Instagram, Kai gave a special shout-out to her “grandpa” and dad “Don.” Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai shared her decision to join the golf team at the University of Miami in an Instagram post Sunday(Instagram/ Kai Trump)

Kai Trump to join University of Miami golf team

Kai's declaration comes just a month after she made her Republican National Convention debut, where she spoke in support of the GOP nominee's presidential bid.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami. I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey,” she shared with her 357k followers.

ALSO READ: Two Americans among 6 missing after luxury yacht sinks off coast of Sicily during violent storm

“I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support,” she continued.

“I would also like to thank my Mormor for always believing in me. I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be.”

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle gushes about Princess Lilibet during Columbia tour with Prince Harry, ‘She has…’

Despite her verbal commitment, Kai still has some years left before she can venture off on this new journey. The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. is currently in junior year at Benjamin School, a prestigious private high school in Florida’s North Palm Beach that boasts annual tuition fees of nearly $37,000.

“I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on. Last but not least I would love to thank Coach Janice and Coach Jim for giving me this opportunity. I am supper excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!” she added.