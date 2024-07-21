Donald Trump Jr. calls his teenage daughter Kai 'sexy' in viral video, netizens fume in anger: ‘It’s generational’

Donald Trump Jr, who recently introduced his teenage daughter at RNC, was caught calling Kai Trump “sexy” in a viral video, causing uproar on social media. Donald Trump Jr faces flak for calling teen daughter Kai 'sexy'.(TikTok)

Donald Trump's first son made the comments while getting ready for the Republican National Convention with Kai, 17. In the viral video first uploaded on TikTok, Don Jr. can be seen sitting with his daughter in a makeup chair.

As the father-daughter duo was getting their make up and hairstyle done for the RNC, Don Jr. asks, “Kai what do you think?” as he pans to capture her waving. “Getting makeup make me look sexy like you?”

With a smile on her face, Kai replies, “I think you look very beautiful.”

“Thank you Kai, I'm glad you think I look very beautiful,” Don Jr. responds, then flashes a wide smile.

“I don't do this very often, but in HD you better do it,” he says as a makeup artist works to complete his appearance.

He was further heard saying that he was “just excited” for his daughter's first speech. “She's going to crush it - I love you Kai.”

While makeup artist was applying lipstick on Kai, she told his father that she loves him too.

Donald Trump Jr faces backlash

According to Daily Mail, the clip, which has been garnered over 7.8 million views since it was posted on Thursday, has received massive backlash, with one writing, “why would you say that?”

“So actually we don't wanna be calling our daughter sexy hope this helps,” another said,

“That sounds kind of suspicious,” a third user reacted, while the fourth one wrote: “I’m a trump supporter, but dang I had to replay this several times to convince myself this doesn’t sound wrong, and I’m still not convinced.”

Moreover, netizens also drew parallel between Donald Trump's previous remarks regarding his daughter Ivanka.

During a 2006 interview on The View, he said that he would be dating his beautiful daughter if they weren't related. He went on to compliment his daughter's figure and called her “voluptuous”.

“IT’S GENERATIONAL,” commented TikTok user on Don. Jr’s video.

Also Read: Trump’s granddaughter Kai, 17, gets ‘swarmed by teen boys’; dad Donald Jr. warns, ‘stay away, you little...’

Kai delivers powerful speech at RNC

Kai, the high school student, made her debut with an emotional yet powerful statement at RNC stage in Milwaukee, commenting on the failed assassination attempt that almost claimed former President Trump's life. “Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you,” she asserted.