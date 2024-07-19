Loved Katrina Kaif's maxi dress for Bad Newz special screening? Here's what it costs

Katrina Kaif stole the spotlight when she attended her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal’s new movie Bad Newz premiere on Thursday evening in Mumbai and the Bollywood power couple were spotted dazzling in striking black and white ensembles. Katrina turned heads in her all-white outfit, embracing a nuanced grace with fiery aplomb as her ethereal look made her stand out, especially next to Vicky’s all-black suit, conveying a perfect balance with the distinct wardrobe choices. They exuded the ‘better half’ energy and Katrina praised Vicky and his co-stars’ performance in Bad Newz. Katrina Kaif elevated the white dress with an oversized blazer.

Katrina’s look

The Bollywood star wowed her fans and rocked the outfit, which was a clever fusion of cottagecore and boss-lady vibes. Sticking to minimalism, she opted for nude makeup while her loose hair cascaded down her back and curling into soft waves at the bottom. The 41-year-old actor donned layered pendants that well complemented the laced neckline of her white dress. Katrina aced the all-white look, giving us a styling lesson in monochrome aesthetics as she elegantly wore a chic blazer with the dress and completed her attire with a pair of matching white pumps from Jimmy Choo. Unconventional to don a formalwear like blazer with a lace dress but the Merry Christmas actor redefined the boundaries of styling and set the fashion bar high.

Her dress costs..

Katrina Kaif's maxi dress from Siedres (Siedres)

Katrina's long white maxi dress came with spaghetti straps and a knee-high slit with lace woven into the underside of the slit to amp up the oomph factor. The dress is credited to the brand Siedres. The skirt part of the maxi featured ruffled pleats, adding texture to her white ensemble and the dress radiated peak fairytale energy. The actor paired this dress with a white blazer to add a contemporary twist. The dress is called Alexis - Lace and slit detailed maxi dress and it is listed on Siedres’ website at €750 which equals to sixty eight thousand INR approximately.

