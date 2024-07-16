10 memorable Katrina Kaif quotes on her 41st birthday: 'Money does matter when you don't have it'

Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif! The Bollywood actor is celebrating her 41st birthday on July 16. The British actor started her career in her teenage as a model, before establishing herself as one of the most well-known faces in Bollywood. In her interviews over the years, Katrina has said given many unmissable quotes – and an old Reddit post compiled some of her top quotes ever, from sassy to the downright inspirational. Also read | When Katrina Kaif spoke about not feeling the need to compete with ‘21-year-old newcomers’: That would be insanity Check out some unmissable quotes by birthday girl Katrina Kaif. (File Photo/ Yogen Shah)

Reddit is in love with 'very articulate' Katrina

The Redditor said, "These are some quotes from Katrina over the years. I find her very articulate and they give an insight to her personality." And many seemed to agree.

One person commented on the 2023 post, “Same. I love hearing her thoughts about love and relationships. She's very well articulate.” Another lauded the actor's intelligence and wrote, "Katrina is definitely one of the wiser and emotionally intelligent people in the industry."

A comment also read, "I love watching Katrina interviews, like I am make sure watch every one of them during promotions. Like she is not only articulate, but she also thinks about what she says and intelligent."

A fan said, "She talks about why precisely she doesn't talk bad about others and that is the reason I fell in love with her. 3-4 years back, I used to get so angry when I would see others talking shit about her and her praising them, I really wanted her to give them a comeback. Later I realised how incredibly mature you need to be to let these things go. She will always have a place in my heart." Another said, "She's soooo wise. Happy birthday to this strong and successful woman!!!"

As Katrina steps into her 41st year, we look back on some of her best quotes off the silver screen (courtesy Reddit).

On fame

"Today I am here, tomorrow someone else will be here. Fame and glamour are for a few days, so no one should be over-proud of it."

"It’s my job to look presentable but that doesn’t mean I have to make a fashion statement every time I walk out of the house."

On love

"Love starts when people don’t need it and ends when they need it the most."

“Don't waste time. If you love someone tell them because sooner or later someone else is going to.”

"I find a face beautiful, good looking, attractive and all the terms you want to use, once I know them."

“The most painful things and the most happy things in life usually come from love. As a result of love or the lack of it.”

On money matters

"Financial security is crucial for your family, and I have a large family. Money does matter when you don't have it. When you need it, you realise the value of it. In that sense, money will always have value."

On handling her emotions

"You don’t have to give in to every emotion you feel. I feel everything, I process everything, but there are a lot of emotions we feel, which we don’t need to go down that path.”

On her life mantra

"Live and let live. I want to be happy and be loved... that's all."

“I realised that you can go through times of extreme happiness, but if that happiness is not coming from a deeply rooted place, you will also be going through extreme lows of sadness.”