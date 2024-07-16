When Katrina Kaif spoke about not feeling the need to compete with ‘21-year-old newcomers’: That would be insanity

Katrina Kaif is known for speaking her mind. On her birthday, looking back at when she got candid with Hindustan Times about not feeling the pressure of time, not feeling the need to compete with newcomers and more. With a career spanning over two decades, she has seen the industry evolve and has adapted to the changes with grace. (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal says there is no truth to Katrina Kaif pregnancy rumours, shares how he will be celebrating her birthday) Katrina Kaif has numerous hit films to her credit.

‘It’s a game of survival’

In a 2017 interview with HT, Katrina was asked if she felt pressure when she saw new faces in the industry crop up. The actor, who has been working since 2003, told us, “Time does not stand still for anyone, and with time comes evolution, and that’s exactly what you should be doing. I can’t—and shouldn’t—think that I am going to rewind myself and play a 21-year-old girl in a short pink miniskirt.”

When it was pointed out that the film industry has often been quite ruthless to actors, Katrina replied, “It’s a game of survival. And that understanding isn’t about looking around you and trying to compete with people who are 20-21 (years old) because that would be insanity and, in fact, illogical (smiles). I have to look at it like, this is me and this is my space, and how I can be the best for this much, that role, or how I can improve on what I am doing. That’s honestly what I am looking for and looking to enjoy.”

Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif’s birthday

At an event, while promoting his upcoming film Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal was asked about Katrina’s birthday plans. He said, “Thank you! It's a very special day. Plan yahi hai (The plan is to) just to spend some quality time together because bahot time promotions chal rahi hai (promotions are going on for a long time), and she's also been travelling.”

He also shut down speculation about her pregnancy, saying, “Aur good news ki jo apne baat ki, woh jab aayegi toh (The good news that you are talking about) we'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation.”

Katrina’s filmography

Katrina debuted with the 2003 film Boom, directed by Kaizad Gustad, and also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Padma Lakshmi, Madhu Sapre and Zeenat Aman.

After acting in the 2004 Telugu film Malliswari, she broke into commercial Hindi cinema with films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye and Namastey London. She was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

She is yet to announce new projects. She was supposed to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, but the project never took off.