Obsess rerelease on cards: Peter Wilson on anger management message and theatrical impact post Mumbai train stabbing

The makers of the independent film Obsess, which initially released alongside the Hollywood film Obsession, are now gearing up for a theatrical rerelease. Actor-director Peter Wilson, in a still from Obsess and (inset) the Mumbai train stabbing incident (Instagram and X)

Actor-director Peter Wilson revealed that the demand from Punjab and other North Indian markets and the recent Mumbai local train stabbing incident on June 23 make the film more relevant, as the film deals with road rage and the consequences of losing control.

“We released the film on May 29, and that similarity of name proved a disaster for us. We were getting calls and messages for the film's re-release and this unfortunate Mumbai incident happened. Our film is inspired by similar real incidents where in a fit-of-anger such incidents happened in public places so we are now working on a rerelease of the film,” Wilson explains.

He also plays the central character in this thriller. The actor-director believes the film’s theme has become more relevant now.

“The entire thriller is based on anger, and it gives a message that control over anger can save such bizarre incidents. I made the film for cinema viewing and want people to watch it in the theatre,” he says.

“We feel this is the right time to bring the film back to screens. Based on suggestions after screening in my native state Punjab, Uttarakhand where we shot it, trade analysts and go-ahead from the exhibitor we are looking for a new release date.”

The film primarily features two characters Wilson and actor Eisha Singh. “Since my character is a Catholic the dialogues are in English and Hindi. Largely, its sans dialogues are its about cinematic visuals and the chase where action and expressions speak louder than dialogues. Sam Bariah has beautifully written the film,” he says.

Wilson reveals that he initially considered bringing a well-known face on board. “For the independent film budget, it did not happen. So, on everyone’s suggestion I decided to act and from 75 kgs I reached 130 kgs to suit the character look. It was surely tough and caused me a hypertension condition. Now, I am trying to fix it,” he adds.

He is not in a rush to push the film to OTT platforms. “The world and the impact I want to show can happen in theatrical experience. As a filmmaker I want people to watch and take back the message from it. Ultimately, it will come on OTT, but I am not in a hurry. Rest, it’s on destiny. We can just try,” he says on a signing off note.

Originally Rajinder Gill, he has acted under screenname Shakku Rana before adopting professional name Peter Wilson.