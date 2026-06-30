‘Pyaar abhi bhi utna hain’: Gaurav Khanna shows full support for wife Akanksha Chamola despite her confirming divorce

On Gaurav Akanksha divorce

In Lock Upp, Akanksha had opened up on why she was divorcing him. Akanksha then said she does not even want to adopt a baby as she wants to be child-free in her life. She said, "He wants to have kids and I can't give him that. Nahi hein mere mein instinct, woh maine bohot pehle bol diya tha (I don't have the instinct, I had told him long back). Jab mujhe realise ho gaya ki main bani hi nahi hu iss chees ke liye maine tabhi hi bol diya tha ki main nahi karne waali hoon. So we had a discussion where I told him if you want to leave me then leave me fair enough. Log shaadi isliye karte hain lets be honest… 99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide him that). For me I don't want to put him in that situation.”