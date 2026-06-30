NEET Result 2026 Live: When, where to check NTA NEET re-exam results when out?

The examination was held in 13 languages under extensive security measures, including Aadhaar-based biometric and facial authentication, CCTV surveillance, signal jammers, two-layer frisking and real-time monitoring through command-and-control centres established at the NTA, Ministry of Education, state headquarters and district collectorates.

The NEET UG provisional answer key, question papers of all four sets was released on June 25, 2026. The objection window was closed on June 28, 2026.

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