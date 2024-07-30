Starbucks' leaked Fall 2024 menu reveals three new drinks; Here's when Pumpkin Spice may return

Summer may still be here, but with August fast approaching, Starbucks fans are yearning for all things pumpkin spice. Amid the growing anticipation for the beloved autumn special drink, the company's Fall 2024 menu has been leaked online. The list of seasonal food and drink items was shared by popular food blogger @markie_devo on Instagram on Sunday. Starbucks' leaked Fall 2024 menu reveals three new drinks, a cake pop, and a cookie(Starbucks)

Starbucks' leaked Fall 2024 menu items: When will it hit the shelves?

According to the leaked menu, Starbucks is set to introduce three new limited-time beverages- Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai (nondairy), Iced Pecan Crunch Latte Oatmilk, and Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam. While the first drink is speculated to launch on August 22, the other two drinks will allegedly hit the shelves across Starbucks stores on September 19.

The returning beverages for this year's Fall menu are the classic Pumpkin Spiced Latte, available as either hot, iced, or frap; Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Espresso Oatmilk, and Apple Crisp Macchiato Oatmilk. These drinks are expected to make a comeback on August 22.

Meanwhile, the food items which will be featured on this year's Fall menu are: Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Baked Apple Croissant, and the new Raccoon Cake Pop, set to be available in stores alongside the returning beverages. The leaked menu also features a brand new Mummy Cookie, speculated to drop on September 19, alongside the two new Fall flavoured drinks.

“The first half of the menu is speculated to launch August 22nd. The 2nd half (2 drinks & cookie) is speculated to launch September 19th at Starbucks locations nationwide,” @markie_devo, who credited the information to “Starbucks employees” added.