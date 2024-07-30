McDonald's new Big Arch burger dethrones the iconic Big Mac in size; Here's what you need to know

McDonald's has launched a new Big Arch burger, which is larger than the iconic Big Mac burger in size. After months of speculation, the fast-food chain finally revealed the details about its biggest burger to date in a July 29 earnings call. While it hasn't rolled out worldwide yet, McDonald's has already begun testing it at select locations. Here's what we know about the giant burger so far: McDonald's has launched its biggest burger to date, the Big Arch burger (Image used for representational purposes only)

What is the Big Arch burger?

The Big Arch burger will be McDonald's first addition to its permanent menu globally since the launch of Chicken McNuggets in 1983. On Monday, the company's CEO, Chris Kempczinski, revealed that the mega burger consists of two patties, melted cheese, “crispy toppings,” and a “tangy McDonald's sauce,” per Daily Mail. Kempczinski informed the analysts that the Big Arch is “a quintessential McDonald's burger with a twist on our iconic, familiar flavours” while addressing the recent decrease in sales.

Where to get McDonald's Big Arch burger?

Unfortunately for American fans, McDonald's is yet to launch the Big Arch at its locations in the United States. However, the company has already rolled out the giant burger at select locations in three countries, including Portugal and Canada. Since late June, the Big Arch has been made available to “lucky” patrons in Alberta and Ontario.

In Canada, a Big Arch meal that includes a drink and fries was priced at $12.59 at one of the test locations, which translates to about $9 in the US. McDonald's will reportedly test the customer response before deciding on whether to scale on a global level. An X, formerly Twitter user recently shared a photo of the yellow-coloured Big Arch box, along with the caption, “Hey@McDonalds please bring the Big Arch to the United States. I legit have eaten it 3 times in the week I’ve been in Portugal.”