McDonald's unveils new Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry, here's how to get one

McDonald's has introduced a new refreshing soft serve to beat the summer heat. The fast-food chain announced its limited-time McFlurry flavour—Kit Kat Banana Split, in a statement released Monday. So, here's all you need to know about the company's latest offering: McDonald's has launched an all-new Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry(McDonald's)

All-new Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry

The “cool, creamy treat” will be available nationwide across participating McDonald's locations starting Wednesday, July 10. However, customers will be able to order the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry while the supplies last. According to the press release, McDonald's describes its newest McFlurry flavour as, “Imagine our signature, creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with real banana, strawberry clusters plus chocolatey, crunchy pieces of KIT KAT wafer bars in every bite.”

In addition to the newest McFlurry, McDonald's also brought back Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder, which first debuted in 2022. The returning sandwich will also be available across participating restaurants nationwide from July 10. It features “a quarter-pound beef patty, two slices of American cheese, three half-strips of thick-cut Applewood Smoked bacon, three fresh Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and a special, smoky BLT sauce, all on a toasted sesame seed bun.”

This comes just months after McDonald's launched the nostalgic Grandma McFlurry. Inspired by grandmoms everywhere, the sweet treat featured “a delicious syrup and chopped, crunchy candy pieces (like grandma's favorite treat that she hid in her purse!) - all blended in our creamy vanilla soft serve. It's the perfect sweet treat to share with grandma or the grandma-figure in your life,” according to the company's statement.

As McFlurry is McDonald's most popular dessert, the company regularly launches new flavours. Earlier this year, the fast-food giant brought back its St. Patrick's Day fan favourite- Shamrock Shake, which is made with “creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with mint syrup and topped with a sweet, whipped topping.” The same day, McDonald's also launched the Shamrock McFlurry, which “comes blended with crushed OREO® cookies.”