Zomato mix-up: Delhi woman gets chicken instead of palak paneer, says 'chicken in sawan not acceptable'

When X user Himanshi ordered a vegetarian meal from EatFit via Zomato, she ended up receiving a chicken meal instead. As soon as Himanshi found out about the blunder, she took to X to share about it. Since she made the post, both EatFit and Zomato have responded to her. Snapshot of the chicken found in the veg meal. (X/@himisingh01)

“Have ordered the palak paneer soya matar and millet pulao through Zomato from EatFit. Instead of palak paneer they have served chicken palak. Delivering chicken in sawan is not acceptable when I have selected only vegetarian food,” wrote Himanshi in her post. (Also Read: Pune man orders paneer biryani from Zomato, finds chicken piece in it. Company responds)

She also posted a picture of the chicken found in her food and a picture of the bill. The bill shows that she ordered a total of six vegetarian items from the restaurant.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on July 28. Since being posted, it has gained numerous views and likes.

EatFit took to the comments section and wrote, “Hey, we truly regret the meal experience and would like to look into this. Please message your order and contact details.”

The official X handle of Zomato and also commented and said, “We make amends for this mix-up and understand how distressing it must've been for you. We take your dietary preferences very seriously and would never intend to disrespect them. Please allow us some time to get this checked, we'll get back to you with an update at the earliest.”

Earlier, Shobhit Siddharth, an X user, used the microblogging site to discuss a concerning experience he had with Zomato. Siddharth revealed that despite his order for a paneer thali, he was given a chicken thali instead. He also revealed that the vegetarian thali was for his pregnant wife, who has been asked to avoid non-vegetarian food.