Man orders paneer biryani from Zomato, finds chicken piece in it. Company responds

After a woman received a chicken sandwich instead of the paneer one she ordered through a food delivery app, another incident came to light where a man ‘found’ a chicken piece in the veg meal that he ordered. The man took to X to share that he is a religious person and his “religious sentiments” are hurt. Chicken piece in paneer biryani that the man ordered from Zomato. (X/@Pankajshuklaji2)

“Ordered paneer biryani from PK Biryani House, Karve Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra. I found a chicken piece in it (I am a vegetarian),” wrote Pankaj Shukla while sharing a video on X.

Shukla shared that he got a refund for the same, but “since I am a religious person, it has hurt my religious sentiments”.

Zomato responded to the post, saying, “Hi Pankaj, our highest priority is ensuring we never compromise with anyone's sentiments. Please share your order ID or registered phone number via DM so that we can get this checked.”

“Buy only from pure veg ones. Never buy anything from veg-nonveg combined eatery. Simple as that!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Suggestion - Order from a pure veg restaurant.”

“Why did you order from a non-veg restaurant?” said a third.

Earlier, in January this year, a woman was flying from Kozhikode to Mumbai with Air India. She found chicken pieces in her veg meal when she was served a vegetarian meal. When she informed the cabin supervisor, she apologised to her. She further shared that another passenger also complained about the same issue.

Air India also commented on the post and reacted to it. They wrote, "Dear Ms Jain, we request you delete the asked details from the open tweet ( to avoid misuse ) and share the same with us via DM (http://i.ki.show/E80BB9FB) along with your PNR."