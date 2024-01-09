Air India passenger recounts ordeal, suffered through ‘horrible odour, stabbing toenails:’

A passenger on board an Air India flight took to Reddit to share how he had to sit through a ‘horrible odour’ during the journey. Since he detailed his ordeal on the story-sharing platform, many were left furious. Air India passenger suffers through smelly feet of co-passenger. (Reddit/@Ovijf)

Reddit user ‘ovijf’ shared that a fellow passenger, sitting behind him, placed her feet on the armrest of his chair. Despite multiple requests asking her to remove her feet there was no success. 'Ovijf’ also shared that her feet were smelling the entire time. To make matters worse, there was a moment when he woke up to the discomfort of the woman's toenail poking into his arm. (Also Read: iPhone falls 16,000 feet from Alaska Airlines, emerges intact)

He also shared a few pictures of the woman’s feet up to the armrest of his chair.

This post was shared a day ago on the subreddit ‘mildly infuriating’. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 53,000 upvotes, and the numbers are still increasing. The post also has numerous comments.

An individual wrote, “Make a loud sneezing sound as you flick water on them."

A second commented, "Oh my God. That's so disgusting."

"The only time this happened to me, I dropped an elbow as hard as I possibly could onto their foot, and it didn’t happen for the rest of the flight," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Ask for some markers or pens and start your training as a modern-day foot colouring artist."

A fifth added, "I don't understand. It's business class, so it has a decent amount of leg room, but she's like 'nah, I need to put my feet up.' I would've called a flight attendant over and just pointed at the feet without saying a word. Pretty self-explanatory."