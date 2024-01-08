close_game
News / Trending / iPhone falls 16,000 feet from Alaska Airlines, emerges intact

iPhone falls 16,000 feet from Alaska Airlines, emerges intact

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 08, 2024 07:12 PM IST

An iPhone found by a Portland man survived a 16,000-foot drop after a window on an Alaska Airlines flight shattered. The phone was still in airplane mode

On January 6, passengers on board Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 were left shocked after a window on the flight unexpectedly shattered, allowing debris and cold air inside. The incident happened as the plane was travelling from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California. After the incident, Seanathan Bates, a Portland resident, discovered a working iPhone that had fallen off the plane when the window broke.

iPhone that fell out of Alaska Airlines. (X/@Seanathan Bates)
iPhone that fell out of Alaska Airlines. (X/@Seanathan Bates)

Bates took to X to share about his surprising find. He wrote, "Found an iPhone on the side of the road. Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282. It survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly intact!" (Also Read: Alaska Airlines temporarily grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after mid-air window tragedy)

Take a look at his tweet here:

This post was shared a few hours ago on X. Since being posted, it has more than nine million views. It also received numerous likes and various comments. Many were shocked to see that the iPhone was in good condition after the unusual incident.

Here's how people reacted to this post:

An individual joked, "Of course, it survived. It was in airplane mode? Like what else is the mode for if not for turning the phone into an airplane when dropped?"

A second commented, "All I want to know is: What brand was the case and screen protector on that thing?!"

A third added, "How is this possible? I’ve dropped my iPhone off the kitchen table, and it didn’t make it."

"I just noticed. Part of the charging cord is still in this thing," said a fourth.

