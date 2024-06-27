Starbucks is now selling energy drinks, introduces new line of iced beverages

Starbucks is expanding its menu with a surprising new addition! The coffee chain introduced its latest line of Iced Energy Beverages in a statement released Tuesday. Available in three summer special flavours, these iced drinks will be a part of the company's permanent menu. So, here's all you need to know about Starbucks energy drinks: Starbucks introduces Iced Energy Drinks(Starbucks/ Instagram)

Starbucks launches brand-new line of Iced Energy Drinks

The multinational coffeehouse chain began selling its latest flavourful offerings Tuesday, nationwide in the US. Starbucks' Iced Energy Drinks will provide a “boost of sugar-free energy” as they “combine sparkling fruit flavors with iced tea for the ultimate jumpstart,” the company said in its press release.

However, Starbucks Iced Energy and Frozen Iced Energy drinks are only available in venti (24 fl oz) sizes, the statement adds. One beverage contains 140 to 205 mg of caffeine, which is similar to the caffeine content of a grande (16 oz) size Starbucks Cold Brew. These energy drinks are available in the following three flavours:

Melon Burst Iced Energy—This refreshing drink is served over ice and features all-time summer favourite melon and cucumber flavours balanced with bright Passion Tango tea. Tropical Citrus Iced Energy—Also served over ice, this variant blends the flavours of passionfruit and citrus and is mixed with green tea. Frozen Tropical Citrus Iced Energy with Strawberry Puree—The third flavour is exclusively available in the app for a limited time only. It features passionfruit and citrus flavours balanced with swirls of strawberry puree.

The company has also added two more drinks for vegans: Nondairy Vanilla Sweet Cream and Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam. These are made with “a creamy combination of oat milk and soy milk,” and will also be available year-round as part of Starbucks' permanent menu.