Drinking too much tea and coffee? 5 side effects of caffeine overdose on overall health

If you are someone whose day starts and ends with coffee with many cups of your favourite hot beverage in between, you could be inviting a bunch of health troubles. While tea and coffee have beneficial antioxidants, but excess intake can lead to a plethora of wellness issues from cardiovascular to digestion problems. As per ICMR's (The Indian Council of Medical Research), recently released guidelines, a daily caffeine intake of 300 mg is safe. (Also read: Is overboiling milk tea harmful for health? Know possible side effects from experts) Caffeine, found in coffee, tea, and energy drinks, is widely consumed for its stimulating effects. However, excessive consumption can lead to several adverse health effects(Unsplash )

While moderate intake of tea and coffee is healthy, drinking too much of it, can cause anxiety, headaches, digestive issues, and disrupted sleep patterns. In the long run it can also worsen diabetes and cause heart issues. As per a study, one may consider having 3–4 cups of tea daily without adverse effects.

"Caffeine, found in coffee, tea, and energy drinks, is widely consumed for its stimulating effects. However, excessive consumption can lead to several adverse health effects," says Dr. Manish Mittal, Consultant Physician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara.

Side effects of caffeine overdose

Dr Mittal shares eight significant side effects of caffeine overdose:

1. Digestive issues: Overconsumption of caffeine can cause digestive problems like acidity and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It increases the production of stomach acid, leading to acid reflux, heartburn, and worsening conditions like gastritis and ulcers.

2. Cardiovascular problems: Caffeine impacts the cardiovascular system by increasing heart rate, causing hypertension, and leading to irregular heartbeats. Those with existing heart conditions or high blood pressure should be cautious, as caffeine can exacerbate these problems and even cause chest pain.

3. Worsening of diabetes: Caffeine affects blood sugar levels, potentially interfering with diabetes management. It can cause short-term spikes in blood glucose and insulin levels, making diabetes control more challenging. Diabetics should closely monitor their caffeine intake.

4. Glaucoma and eye health: Caffeine can raise intraocular pressure, which can worsen glaucoma. Patients with this eye condition should limit caffeine consumption to avoid aggravating their symptoms and risking further eye damage.

5. Bladder control issues: As a diuretic, caffeine increases urine production, which can lead to bladder control issues, especially in older adults. This results in more frequent and urgent urination, causing discomfort and inconvenience.

Overall, while moderate caffeine consumption can be beneficial, excessive intake can lead to various health problems. It’s crucial to be aware of your caffeine consumption to avoid these negative effects and maintain overall health and well-being.