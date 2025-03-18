Lollapalooza 2025 lineup: Sabrina Carpenter, TWICE, Olivia Rodrigo, Korn and more to headline

Lollapalooza has unveiled its 2025 lineup. Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, and A$AP Rocky are among the headliners for Chicago's biggest musical event. The four-day festival will be held at Grant Park in Illinois from July 31 to August 3. Notably, Olivia Rodrigo will be making her Lollapalooza debut as a headlining act, while TWICE is the first K-pop girl group to headline the event. US singer Olivia Rodrigo performs on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP)(AFP)

Lollapalooza unveils its 2025 lineup for Chicago's biggest music fest with historic performances by Olivia Rodrigo and Korn

With his Sunday night set, Luke Combs becomes the first-ever country artist to close out the Chicago fest. Additionally, Korn will be the first metal band to headline Lollapalooza for the first time in three years. It will be historic for the nu-metal band as they have not performed at the event since 1997.

Other headlining acts include: Tyler, the Creator, Doechii, and Rüfüs du Sol. More than 170 artists and musical groups will also take the stage. Some of them are Dom Dolla, Martin Garrix, Cage the Elephant, Clairo, The Marias, Djo, Dominic Fike, Bleachers, Wallows, Young Miko, Mk.Gee, Two Friends, T-Pain, Knock2, Foster the People, Still Woozy, Sierra Ferrell, Role Model, Finneas, Remi Wolf, Mau P, Royel Otis, Marina, Bladee and Barry Can’t Swim.

Mariah the Scientist, Alex Warren, Latin Mafia, Flipturn, magdalena Bay, Gryffin, JPEGMAFIA, ISOxo, Artemas, GigiPerez, Del Water Gap, Katseye, Rebecca Black and more are also among the lineup. Four-day tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, March 20. Meanwhile, One-day and two-day packages will be released for sale at a later date.