There’s something magical about the moment when your favourite band finally comes to your country, and for one fan in Mumbai, that moment was nothing short of a dream come true. Ishaan Parikh, a passionate guitar player and a lifelong Green Day fan, had the opportunity of a lifetime when he was called up on stage by none other than Billie Joe Armstrong at the Lollapalooza 2025 concert in Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. Ishaan Parikh and Billie Joe Armstrong

As the iconic frontman of Green Day rocked the stage with some of the band’s biggest hits, he kept engaging with the crowd, creating a memorable experience for fans. At one point, Billie Joe noticed a fan holding a poster with a request: to play the band’s classic hit Dilemma on stage. After checking with the fan, making sure he knew the song, Billie Joe called Ishaan up and handed him his guitar and the rest is history. “When I first discovered Green Day's music in early 2010 through YouTube, I was completely obsessed with them. After school, I spent much of my time learning their craft…guitar, drums, bass guitar, you name it. Their music just made sense to me. And then after all these years, for this to happen! Being on stage and jamming with my all-time ever favourite Billie Joe Armstrong and the entire band! I had imagined this so many times, like a million others and it happened to me. Never had I imagined that he would gift his tour guitar to me. It was a completely surreal and out-of-body experience. I am very lucky and blessed,” said Ishaan of the whole experience.

After the show, Ishaan shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, taking fans on a journey through his life as a young guitarist who finally made it onto one of the biggest stages in India. The video begins with a few pictures of him holding a guitar over the past 15 years and zooms into the sign he made for the concert, which read, “Can I play Dilemma Drop - D?” in big bold letters. “Stuff dreams are made of! ❤️ Thank you @greenday @billiejoearmstrong,” he captioned the reel, which has already racked up over 240k views and 33k likes. The video quickly went viral, with fans from around the country rallying around Ishaan and congratulating him for living his dream.

The internet was buzzing with excitement, with countless fans leaving heartwarming comments on the reel. “So you had a poster saying you want to play Dilemma at drop D that he spotted and called you up. So basically, you manifested that dream, bro, and you created that reality, congratulations,” one comment read, capturing the awe that everyone else felt. “It was so wild to see you live your dreams, man. You deserved it,” said another. Many other fans also poured in their congratulations, with comments like, “Bro, you played really, really well. Man, you lived the dream of everyone in that ground that night. Kudos, I hope to meet you someday — somebody who has hugged Billie Joe on stage.” Another fan wrote, “This character arc will always make me write up posters before going to concerts for sure. I was right behind you, bro❤️.”

Ishaan's video and the heartwarming moment at Lollapalooza serve as a reminder of the power of passion. For every aspiring musician, this story proves that sometimes, the universe has a way of making those dreams come true in the most unexpected and beautiful ways.