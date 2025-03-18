Happy Gilmore 2: Adam Sandler returns to the golf course in Netflix trailer. Check out release date

Adam Sandler returns to the golf course nearly three decades later. On Tuesday, Netflix released the official trailer and the release date of the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2, a direct sequel to the 1996 sports comedy. Adam Sandler returns to the golf course in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2(Netflix/ YouTube)

Netflix release official trailer and release date for Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2

The clip shows the titular character, Happy Gilmore (played by Sandler), get back into golf years after he left the sport following his big championship win in the first movie.

“I haven't swung a club in years,” he said in the trailer. An official logline for the film, which is set to premiere on Netflix on July 25, reads: “Happy Gilmore returns!”

In addition to Sandler, Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald reprised their roles of Happy Gilmore's love interest, Virginia Venit and his nemesis, Shooter McGavin, respectively.

However, Virginia encourages him, saying, “We’re not done with golf. Let them see the Happy I fell in love with.”

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 below

The film's cast also includes Allen Covert as Otto, Dennis Dugan as Doug Thompson, Bad Bunny as Happy's caddie, and Kym Whitley as Bessie, a member of Happy's support group.

Happy Gilmore 2 is packed with cameos from A-listers like Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Eminem, Margaret Qualley, Nick Swardson, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Benny Safdie, and Dan Patrick.

Adam Sandler on why he wanted to create a Happy Gilmore sequel

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last summer, Sandler explained why he wanted to create a Happy Gilmore sequel after all these years.

“People have been asking me for a long time, ‘Do 'Happy Gilmore 2,’' and I was always like, ‘Nah, I’ll only let you down,’” he said in the August 2024 interview. “But then me and my buddy, Tim Herlihy, we came up with this idea. We’re really excited about it.”