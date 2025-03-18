Chrissy Teigen brutally slams haters who criticised her cheek filler: ‘Stop being miserable’

Chrissy Teigen has had enough of haters who criticise her appearance every time she posts a new photo. Taking to social media over the weekend, the 39-year-old broke silence after facing backlash for how her cheek filler looked in her recent Instagram posts. In her scathing video message, she told the critics and the trolls to “stop being miserable.” Chrissy Teigen arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Chrissy Teigen fumes over haters for criticising her cheek filler

“Honestly, like, what happened to just thinking things? Remember thinking things?” Teigen, who is married to Grammy-winner John Legend, said in the video shared over her Instagram Story. She went on to recall the days when people would keep their negative thoughts about celebrities or models to themselves.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model said, “You’d go through a magazine, you’d be like, ‘Oh, that person looks like s**t. Ugh, I would never have that haircut. Those teeth suck,’” adding, “We all do it, but we used to do it to, like, magazines, and then we spit it ou,t and it would go into the universe, and it would disappear.”

“Just do that. Like, what the f**k is wrong with you? Now, you take the time to type it out … like, what?” Teigen continued before pointing out some of the mean comments she has received from her trolls. “‘Her cheeks look too filled.’ ‘Why would she fill her cheeks like that?’ ‘Why would she do her lips like that?’ ‘Ugh, I would never.’ ‘I would never.’ ‘I would never, that’s so gross,’” the mother-of-four mockingly said.

Teigen urged the critics to keep their thoughts to themselves instead of slamming her in the comment section. “Just say those things inside, in your head. Say them inside your big brain,” she said, adding, “Your big brain is so ready for all your thoughts, but you don’t let them keep anything in because you’re spewing them out.”

“I know it makes you feel better to think that you’re the only one with eyes, but, like, why would I fill my cheeks to the point where people talked about my cheeks. I don’t ever want to be the example of anything. Like, I want to float through the middle, you guys,” Teigen added, per Page Six.