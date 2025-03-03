Did Adam Sandler mock Zelensky's trademark look? Actor walks out of Oscars after being slammed for his outfit

Adam Sandler shocked the 97th Academy Awards attendees as he appeared in dark blue Adidas basketball shorts and a blue oversized Aviator Nation hoodie. His easygoing appearance swiftly gained popularity, and internet users began comparing Sandler's attire to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's trademark look. Adam Sandler expressed disappointment at being slammed “in front of his peers” and made a sudden announcement that he was leaving. (X@@thechadwickpaul)

Zelensky was criticised for not wearing a suit during his White House meeting with Donald Trump.

During the Oscars ceremony, host Conan O'Brien commented on Sandler's attire, asking, “Adam, what are you wearing?”

Sandler responded to his query in a lighthearted and casual manner.

“Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up!” he told O'Brien.

In defense of his outfit selection, the actor claimed that he adored his look because “he's a good person.”

He expressed disappointment at being slammed “in front of his peers” and made a sudden announcement that he was leaving. Adam informed the crowd that it was Conan's fault, not theirs, after they voiced disappointment at his departure, according to the Mirror US.

Netizens draw parallels between Zelensky and Sandler's outfit

A number of social media users compared the Sandler-O'Brien exchange to the recent Trump-Zelensky clash at the Oval Office.

“I haven't seen a single Oscar-nominated movie (as per usual) but I did look at the opening of the 97th Academy Awards just out of curiosity. Conan O'Brien did well and Adam Sandler did a Spoof of the Trump-Zelensky Oval Office Showdown. That's enough for me. Tuning out now!” one X user commented.

Another questioned whether Sandler's part was a jab at question to Zelensky's about his lack of formal wear during their White House meeting.

Real America's Voice Chief White House Correspondent Brian Glenn asked Zelenskyy why he wasn't wearing formal clothes during his US visit.

“You’re at the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Just want to see if — do you own a suit?” Glenn asked. “A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the office,” he added.

Zelensky, who was donning a black pullover with the Ukrainian trident on it, asserted, “I will wear [a suit] after this war finishes. Maybe something like yours, maybe something better.”

Meanwhile, some believed that the humorous segment was just a continuation of Sandler's practice of dressing casually for practically every occasion.