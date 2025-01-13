CEO recreates Adam Sandler movie scene on flight to propose to girlfriend: ‘Couldn’t believe it worked’

A Pennsylvania CEO fulfilled her cinephile girlfriend's dream after recreating a scene from a Hollywood movie to propose to her on a flight. Sam Riber, 34, and his girlfriend, Lissy Alden, 37, were on their way to Mexico to celebrate her birthday when Riber decided to give her a surprise by performing a scene from Adam Sandler's "The Wedding Singer". Sam Riber decided to give Lissy Alden a surprise by performing a scene from Adam Sandler's "The Wedding Singer"

Riber said that he had decided to propose back in October 2024 and knew that he wanted to recreate the scene from the 1998 film.

Riber, who leads a pain management business, even sneaked in a small ukulele onboard the plan without his Alden noticing it and with the help of flight attendants pulled the surprise off.

Halfway through their flight from North Carolina to Mexico City on Christmas Eve, Riber got up from his seat and began serenading Alden with the “Grow Old With You” song from the movie.

He proposed to her after the song and she says "Yes". “It was such a special moment. I almost couldn’t believe it all worked out," Riber said, according to the NY Post.

The couple met months before Riber decided to marry Alden at a dinner and felt an instant connection. Almost eight months later, Riber began planning his proposal.

A love for movies

Riber said that he knew he wanted to bring the couple's love for movies into the way that they started out on the new journey. He had always been a fan of the film “The Wedding Singer” and knew he wanted to propose like Adam Sandler’s character Robbie, who serenades his love interest Julia, played by Drew Barrymore, with the song “Grow Old With You” during a mid-flight proposal.

“Lissy had never seen it so I had to find a way to introduce it to her without giving anything away. I managed to casually suggest a movie night. She went for it and luckily she absolutely loved the film, same as me," he said

The song is special to the couple as they have for long sung versions of that song to each other to entertain each other.

Riber also thanked the flight attendants who helped him organise the perfect proposal.

“I was lucky enough to have the support of the flight attendants, especially Teri Ramirez, who you see helping me with the PA system. The team went above and beyond to help, even introducing our code word ‘juice’ so I would know when to go up and grab the guitar they’d been hiding for me," he said.

The pair are now enjoying their engagement and don’t have any specific date for their upcoming wedding.

(Also read: IndiGo passenger moved to tears by fiance’s sweet in-flight gesture: ‘The best surprise’)