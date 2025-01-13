IndiGo passenger moved to tears by fiance’s sweet in-flight gesture: ‘The best surprise’

A flight with IndiGo turned into an unforgettable journey for a passenger, who received an emotional and unexpected proposal from her fiancé. The heartwarming moment, captured on video and shared on Instagram, has gone viral, melting hearts across social media. Bride-to-be surprised mid-flight with fiancé’s heartfelt announcement.(Instagram/thecisterco)

A surprise at 35,000 feet

The video, shared on the Instagram account of Srishti & Avantika, begins with Avantika, who was napping mid-flight while recovering from an illness just days before her wedding. What she didn’t expect was a heartfelt announcement from the airline’s crew on behalf of her fiancé, who wasn’t even on the plane.

An IndiGo air hostess took to the intercom, saying, “A special message from your soon-to-be husband, Divyamm, who is excited about you becoming Mrs Batra. Avantika, I am so excited for the life that we are about to start together, and I can’t wait to call you my wife. Wishing you both love and happiness for the upcoming adventure from IndiGo.”

Take a look here at the video here:

The announcement left Avantika visibly emotional and blushing as her fellow passengers cheered and applauded the romantic gesture.

“Best surprise ever”

The Instagram post’s caption gave a deeper glimpse into Avantika’s feelings: “Received the best surprise from my soon-to-be husband on our way to our wedding. I was annoyed at being woken up as I was sick, on antibiotics, and exhausted. But then I heard this announcement, and it was the sweetest surprise. My sister caught my reaction on camera.”

She added, “Yes, I looked super embarrassed because I wasn’t expecting it. But it brought a huge smile to my face. Can’t wait to marry you, Divyamm Batra.”

Social media melts over the romantic gesture

Netizens quickly flooded the comments section with love and admiration. One user remarked, “This is so beautiful; he’s definitely husband goals!” Another wrote, “IndiGo deserves an award for being part of this fairytale moment.”

A comment read, “Such a sweet way to start married life!” while another added, “Tears of joy! Wishing them a lifetime of happiness.”

The video, now widely shared, has inspired countless romantic hearts. Some called it “the proposal of dreams,” while others simply said, “Love is truly in the air!”