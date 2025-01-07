IndiGo pilot's playful announcement about Tamil actresses leaves passengers in stitches: ‘True wingman’

Pradeep Krishnan, a pilot with IndiGo Airlines, recently captured the attention of both passengers and social media followers with a light-hearted video filmed inside the aircraft during a flight. The video, which he posted on his social media, features Krishnan enthusiastically announcing the presence of two prominent actresses, Lovelyn Chandrasekhar and Viji Chandrasekhar, who were travelling aboard the same flight. His cheerful and entertaining announcement set the tone for a fun and relaxed atmosphere onboard, bringing laughter and excitement to those who were on the aircraft at the time. IndiGo pilot Pradeep Krishnan welcomed Tamil actresses Lovelyn and Viji Chandrasekhar aboard his flight.(Instagram/@PradeepKrishnan)

In the video, Krishnan can be heard introducing the actresses to his viewers. He warmly welcomes Lovelyn and Viji, noting their presence with a friendly and informal tone. However, it was Krishnan’s playful comment about Lovelyn that stole the show. With a smile, he humorously states, “Lovelyn is an actor and also single,” leaving the passengers on board in fits of laughter. The spontaneous remark created an instant connection with the audience, turning the flight into an unexpectedly jovial experience. The laughter was infectious, and Krishnan’s witty delivery added an extra charm, making the moment memorable for all involved.

His witty remark has since gone viral, with the comment section of the video flooded with heart emojis and fans expressing affection for his charming and humorous post. Many users playfully referred to him as "brother," showing their admiration and camaraderie with the pilot.

Watch the video here:

Krishnan’s caption, “true wingman,” added an extra layer of humour to the video, making it a delightful moment for his followers. For those unversed, a wingman refers to a person who assists or supports a friend during social interactions, typically in situations like dating or meeting potential partners.

The post quickly garnered attention, with many praising the lightheartedness and warmth displayed by the IndiGo pilot.

Lovelyn Chandrasekhar is an actress known for her work in the Tamil film industry. She is the daughter of renowned actress Viji Chandrasekhar, who has made a significant mark in Tamil cinema. Lovelyn made her acting debut with promising roles that showcased her versatility and passion for acting. Her performances have been praised for her natural charm and ability to connect with audiences. Over the years, she has appeared in various films, gaining recognition for her nuanced portrayals of characters.