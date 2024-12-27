Who is the IndiGo passenger who turned chaiwala inside the plane? Meet Ramesh Bhai

A video recently went viral, showing a passenger serving tea to fellow flyers aboard an IndiGo aircraft. The man in the viral video is Ramesh, popularly known as “Indian Chaiwala” on social media, boasts over 40,000 followers, and is recognised for serving tea in various locations, from shops to streets. According to his Instagram bio, he is famous as "Chai Chaaiyaa" at Hyderabad’s Begumbazar, where he is known for his unique act of serving tea. The man is famous as "Chai Chaaiyaa" at Hyderabad’s Begumbazar, as per his bio.(Instagram/ @Indian_Chaiwala)

In the video, two men are seen walking down the aircraft aisle, distributing tea in disposable cups, reminiscent of traditional Indian train vendors. One man pours tea from a bottle, serving a seated woman, while another assists.

The video elicited mixed reactions online. Some users found humour in the situation, with one commenting, “Soon there will be mung phali wala chaat masala,” drawing parallels to typical train vendors. Others expressed concern over in-flight security and professionalism. A user remarked, “This is why foreigners are speaking bad about India… please behave,” while another questioned the cabin crew’s vigilance, asking, “Cabin crew, security wale konsa nasha karke baithe hai (What are the cabin crew and security staff even doing)?”

As of now, IndiGo Airlines has not issued an official statement regarding the incident. The video continues to circulate widely, sparking discussions about in-flight conduct and security protocols.

The “Indian Chaiwala” is known for creating content that showcases tea-serving in unconventional settings, aiming to bring a unique twist to traditional tea vending. This recent act aboard an aircraft has certainly garnered attention, though not without controversy.

Many are raising questions about airline security measures and the enforcement of in-flight regulations, especially concerning the allowance of open liquids and unsanctioned activities during flights.

A content creator, @shashank_udupa, shared the video and wrote, “How did Indigo allow this? A man randomly started serving chai to other passengers on an Indigo flight! And the flight crew was nowhere to stop this. People on the internet are heavily criticising the airline. Things got even crazier when it was revealed that the man was known as the “Indian Chai Wala and had over forty thousand Instagram followers. People are calling it a direct violation of in-flight safety rules and asking the DGCA to step in and fine Indigo for allowing this. If fines are imposed, it could not only impact Indigo financially but also its reputation.”

