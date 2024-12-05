India's IndiGo, ranked among ‘world's worst airlines’ in survey, reacts sharply | Top 10 carriers

IndiGo has been ranked among the “world's worst airlines” in the 2024 AirHelp Score report, securing 103rd place out of 109 with a score of 4.80. The low rating is attributed to underwhelming customer satisfaction and poor handling of flight disruption claims. Responding to the ranking, IndiGo criticised the methodology, saying the survey does not disclose the sample size from India, “casting doubt on the survey's credibility.” IndiGo refuted the survey that ranked it among the world’s worst airlines, saying it has consistently performed well in terms of punctuality. (Representational Image)(Bloomberg)

Conducted by AirHelp, an EU-based claim processing agency, the survey evaluates airlines globally on punctuality, quality of service, and handling of compensation claims. These criteria, weighed equally, form the overall score. The analysis covers data from January to October, incorporating on-time performance, customer claims processing, and feedback from passengers across 54 countries on food, comfort, and service.

Bloomberg quoted AirHelp CEO Tomasz Pawliszyn, who explained that the rankings aim to “encourage airlines to continuously listen to passenger feedback,” providing a snapshot of airline performance. Brussels Airlines topped the list with a score of 8.12, followed by Qatar Airways (8.11) and United Airlines (8.04). Air India, the only other Indian airline ranked, placed 61st with a score of 6.15.

Tunisair ranked last, placing 109th, as the report highlighted the highs and lows of air travel this year.

IndiGo's response

IndiGo on Wednesday refuted the survey that ranked it among the world’s worst airlines, saying it has consistently performed well in terms of punctuality. The airline claimed the survey for its methodology and lack of transparency.

In its statement, IndiGo pointed out that the survey did not disclose the sample size from India or consider the methodology and compensation guidelines followed by the global aviation industry, “casting a doubt on its credibility”.

The airline emphasised its strong track record, noting that it consistently scores high on punctuality and has the lowest customer complaint ratio among airlines of similar size and operational scale.

"As India's most preferred airline, IndiGo refutes the findings of this survey and reiterates its promise of on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free travel experience for its customers," the statement concluded.

Top 10 airlines in the world

Brussels Airlines Qatar Airways United Airlines American Airlines Play (Iceland) Austrian Airlines LOT Polish Airlines Air Arabia Widerøe Air Serbia

Bottom 10 airlines in the world

100. Sky Express

101. Air Mauritius

102. Tarom

103. IndiGo

104. Pegasus Airlines

105. El Al Israel Airlines

106. Bulgaria Air

107. Nouvelair

108. Buzz

109. Tunisair

