Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
Starting Dec 11 Qatar Airways to provide one-stop flights from Amritsar to Canada

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Oct 15, 2024 06:20 AM IST

This new route will offer one-stop connectivity to Amritsar, besides providing travel options for the Punjabi diaspora in Toronto, many of whom have been seeking alternatives to flying through Delhi.

Qatar Airways announced that it is starting a new three-weekly non-stop service between Doha in Qatar and Toronto-Canada, starting on December 11 this year, that will improve connectivity between Amritsar and the Canadian city. This new route will offer one-stop connectivity to Amritsar, besides providing travel options for the Punjabi diaspora in Toronto, many of whom have been seeking alternatives to flying through Delhi.

Qatar Airways announced that it is starting a new three-weekly non-stop service between Doha in Qatar and Toronto-Canada, starting on December 11 this year (HT File)
Qatar Airways announced that it is starting a new three-weekly non-stop service between Doha in Qatar and Toronto-Canada, starting on December 11 this year (HT File)

The flight from Amritsar departs early in the morning at 4.10am, arriving in Doha at 6.05am. After a 3-hour 45-minute layover, passengers will board the flight from Doha on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 9.50am, reaching Toronto the same day at 3.55pm. The return flight departs Toronto on the same days at 8pm, arriving in Doha the next day at 4.30pm. Passengers will then board a connecting flight at 8.40pm, landing in Amritsar the following morning at 2.40am. The total travel time is approximately 20 hours and 10 minutes.

In a joint press communique from Canada, FlyAmritsar Initiative North America convener Anantdeep Singh Dhillon and Global convener Sameep Singh Gumtala said, “Qatar Airways has been operating daily direct flights from Amritsar, providing short transit connections via Doha to several destinations in the USA and Montreal in Canada providing further connectivity within Canada through codeshare with airlines in Canada.”

“With the introduction of this new route, Amritsar will now have ten-weekly flights to Canada via Doha, offering much-needed relief for travellers who have previously endured long road journeys to Delhi, extended layovers, and multiple check-ins. The new route simplifies the travel experience, making it faster and more convenient,” said Dhillon.

Story Saved
