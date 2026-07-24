PMC to dismantle defunct mechanical parking facility at Sambhaji Park

PUNE: Having remained defunct for several years after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) failed to find agencies with the required technical expertise to operate and maintain it, the multi-level mechanical parking system at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Park on Jungli Maharaj Road is set to be dismantled by the civic body stating that it has become unsafe and is no longer financially viable. Having remained defunct for several years, PMC standing committee approves proposal to appoint contractor to remove the multi-level mechanical parking system at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Park. (HT FILE)

The standing committee has approved a proposal to appoint a contractor to remove the structure; committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said on Thursday. “The mechanical parking facility has remained closed for several years and has become unsafe due to the lack of maintenance. The standing committee has approved the proposal to remove the structure so that necessary action can be taken at the earliest,” he said.

Built at a cost of several crores, the structure has now deteriorated to a stage where continued retention poses a serious safety risk; according to the administration. Besides, restoring the facility will require substantial investment while the likely revenue from its operation will be too low to justify such expenditure; the civic administration said. Hence, it has recommended that the structure be dismantled rather than repaired.

According to civic officials, the tender was awarded through a B-2 tender process under tender number 11-2026. The PMC received seven bids, four of which were found technically eligible. Among the four, Hadapsar-based Sparktech Engineering quoted the lowest rate of ₹29,000 per metric tonne; whereas Aditya Enterprises quoted ₹30,000 per metric tonne; Saylila Bandhkam quoted ₹34,000 per metric tonne; and A R Bandhkam quoted ₹2 lakh per metric tonne.

Following the committee’s approval, the PMC will sign an agreement with Sparktech Engineering which will undertake the dismantling work at the approved rate inclusive of GST. The removal of the structure will begin after the contract is executed, said civic officials.