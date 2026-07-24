Hansi gym owner murder: Main conspirator held after gunfight

Hansi police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the alleged main conspirator behind the murder of Hansi-based gym owner Kapil alias Kapila following a brief exchange of fire near Putthi Mangal Khan village in Hisar district. Hansi deputy superintendent of police (crime), Ravinder Sangwan, said a police team acting on a tip-off surrounded the area where Yadav was hiding.

The accused, identified as Rohit Yadav, 27, a resident of Bhurtana village in Bhiwani district’s Bawani Khera area, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the encounter. He was initially taken to the Hansi civil hospital for first aid before being referred to Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha.

Hansi deputy superintendent of police (crime), Ravinder Sangwan, said a police team acting on a tip-off surrounded the area where Yadav was hiding. Police said Yadav opened fire on noticing the cops, with one bullet hitting its vehicle. The police retaliated, injuring him in the leg before overpowering and arresting him.

An illegal pistol and 10 live cartridges were recovered from his possession. A forensic team visited the encounter site to collect evidence.

The arrest comes 18 days after Haryana Police’s Special Task Force (STF) and Delhi Police, in a joint operation, killed alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters Himanshu and Pravesh, who were accused in this case.

Kapil, who ran a gym in Hansi, was shot dead on June 11 while conducting an early-morning warm-up session with trainees near Phawara Chowk. CCTV footage showed two assailants arriving on a motorcycle, before one of them got off and opened fire. Police said Kapil suffered nine bullet injuries—six in the back and three in the chest.

Hours after the murder, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility in a social media post allegedly issued in the names of gang associates Hari Boxer, RD Dhariwal, Harman Sandhu and Vikram Kreedan. The post alleged that Kapil had assisted rival gang members in an earlier firing incident and warned others against supporting the gang’s rivals. HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the post.

Investigators believe Yadav played a key role in planning the murder.

Police said further interrogation of the accused is expected to reveal details about the conspiracy, logistics and other suspects linked to the murder.