Haryana CM accuses Congress of misleading youth over paper leaks

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday accused the Congress leaders of attempting to mislead the youth over paper leaks, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s is committed to strict action against those responsible. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at Dada Lakhmichand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (DLCSUPVA) in Rohtak. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing a gathering at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, Saini said Modi has accorded the highest priority to the secure future of students and has taken cognisance of the NEET paper leak case and other similar incidents.

“An FIR has been registered against those responsible for examination paper leaks and such cases will be thoroughly investigated and brought before fast-track courts to ensure speedy punishment,” Saini said.

Saini said that several cases of alleged paper leaks had also surfaced during the UPA Government, but no concrete action was taken at that time.

“In Haryana, the BJP government has provided employment to 1.83 lakh youth over the past 11 years purely on merit, compared to just 86,000 jobs during the Congress regime,” he said, adding that to safeguard the sanctity of examinations, his government enacted the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2021, under which stringent punishment ranging from 2 to 10 years’ imprisonment has been prescribed for those found guilty of using unfair means.

Saini also felicitated the toppers of Haryana Board exams.

Later, during a programme at Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts in Rohtak, Saini paid tributes to Haryanvi poet and singer Lakhmi Chand.

CM orders action against ASI

Earlier, at a meeting of the district public relations and grievance committee in Sirsa, Saini heard 19 complaints, 18 of which were resolved on the spot.

He ordered action against ASI Rajesh Kumar of Rania police station in connection with a complaint filed by Kamlesh Kaur of Dhani Satnam. She alleged that she and her 13-year-old minor son were assaulted on January 13, this year, but the ASI obtained the minor’s signatures on a compromise document instead of taking proper legal action. In another case, Saini ordered action against a junior engineer when Vinod Kumar of Gudiakheda complained that despite paying ₹98,700, a solar panel had not been installed.

He later inaugurated the Vita Milk Chilling Centre at Dabwali, constructed at a cost of ₹3.30 crore with a daily storage capacity of 20,000 litres.

Oppn evading debate: Haryana BJP chief

Haryana BJP president Archana Gupta on Thursday accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of politicising students’ issues and ‘avoiding a parliamentary debate on the issue.’

“The Opposition is not concerned about students and is more interested in misleading the youth and disrupting Parliament. This is not the time for politics but for resolving students’ concerns. The Modi government is ready for a detailed discussion on NEET and paper leaks under any rule of Parliament, but the Congress is running away from the debate,” she said.

Gupta said if Gandhi had any concrete suggestions, he should place them before Parliament.