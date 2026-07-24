Final act of service: Brain-dead soldier gives fresh lease of life to 6 families

For over 18 years, Naib Risaldar Virender Singh served the country with utmost dedication. Even in death, he performed a final act of humanity. Naib Risaldar Virender Singh (HT Photo)

The Indian Army soldier, who suffered a brain stroke while deployed at an altitude of 16,000 feet in Ladakh, gave six families a new lease of life after his family consented to donating his organs.

Singh, a native of Haryana’s Mahendragarh district, fell ill while on duty and was immediately provided emergency medical care before being airlifted to Command Hospital, Western Command, Chandimandir, on July 16. Despite the efforts of doctors, he was declared brain dead on July 21.

In a remarkable display of courage and resilience, even under immense grief, his wife, Kusum, consented to donate his organs.

Doctors successfully retrieved two kidneys, a liver, lungs and two corneas. The operation also marked a milestone for Command Hospital, where the first-ever lung retrieval was carried out.

One kidney and both corneas were transplanted at the Command Hospital, while the second kidney was sent to the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), Haryana. The liver was sent to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in New Delhi, and the lungs to KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad.

A green corridor was created with the help of the military police, civil administration and local authorities to ensure the timely transport of the organs.

In a statement, the Army paid tribute to the soldier’s sacrifice and his family’s extraordinary generosity. “The Indian Army salutes the sacrifice of Naib Risaldar Virender and the selfless resolve of Kusum. Their gesture stands as a shining example of humanity and resilience and shall inspire many more to pledge organ donation.”

(With inputs from PTI)