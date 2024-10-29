Shamita Shetty furious as Indigo offloads bags over weight issues without informing; airline says she didn't pick calls

Actor Shamita Shetty has criticised Indigo airlines after it offloaded her luggage from their flight due to weight issues. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shamita posted a video from the airport. Shamita shared that she was travelling from Jaipur to Chandigarh for an event. (Also Read | Shamita Shetty undergoes endometriosis surgery: ‘It is painful and unbearable’) Shamita Shetty posted a video from the Chandigarh airport.

Shamita slams Indigo

In the video, Shamita said, "I am stuck at the Chandigarh airport. I have travelled from Jaipur to Chandigarh on an Indigo airline and my bags were just offloaded without informing me. I have come here for an event. My hairdresser's bag and my bag were just offloaded because of some weight issues. Am I not supposed to be informed before something like this is done?"

Shamita also criticises Indigo ground staff

She also said, "So Indigo can just take the carte blanche of doing something like this without informing me and expect me to wait for their next flight to land in Chandigarh which is about 10.30 pm, after my event is over. I've come here for an event like I said. The ground staff doesn't know what to do or how to help us."

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Pardon my French but Indigo airline your a pretty s*** airline to fly on! And the ground staff is totally useless! Think twice before flying on this airline! @IndiGo6E #indigo a total no no!"

Indigo responds

Reacting to the post, Indigo replied, "Ms Shetty, we apologize for the inconvenience caused and would like to address the matter. We tried to contact you on the registered number, but the calls went unanswered. Could you please DM us an alternate contact number and a convenient time for us to reach out. ~Team IndiGo."

Responding to the tweet, Shamita wrote, "U CANNOT OFFLOAD A BAG WITHOUT SPEAKING WITH THE PASSENGER! It’s just plain wrong! We pay for our tickets ul r not flying us for free its wrong what you did not just to me but 8 other ppl! Clearly ul don’t feel ul are answerable for your actions ..to anyone !!"

About Shamita

Shamita made her Hindi film debut with Mohabbatein (2000). She has also worked in Agnipankh, Wajahh: A Reason to Kill, Fareb, Zeher, Cash and Bewafaa. She was last seen in The Tenant (2023). She was also part of the web series--Yo Ke Hua Bro and Black Widows. Shamita was also seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 and Bigg Boss 15.