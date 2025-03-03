Trump targeted at Oscars with savage ‘Anora’ jibe as Daryl Hannah raises pro-Ukraine battle cry amid Zelensky row

Donald Trump was mocked at Oscars 2025, with host Conan O'Brien taking a crude jibe at the US President while speaking about the feature film Anora, which showcase a bond between a young woman from Brooklyn and a Russian oligarch. Trump blasted at Oscars as Daryl Hannah honored Ukraine with the phrase “Slava Ukraini” ("Glory to Ukraine") in an off-script political comment on Sunday and Conan O'Brien took an indirect jibe at the US President.(X@Acyn)

In reference to Friday's shocking heated exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, O'Brien said, “I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian.”

“Anora is having a good night,” O'Brien said before taking a swipe at president. “That's great news,” he added.

The audience reacted with disbelief at first, but then cheered and applauded as the comedian waited for a beat.

Anora won five prizes, including Best Picture and and Best Actress by Mikey Madison.

Conan O'Brien's veiled dig at Trump sparks buzz

Meanwhile, several X user reacted to O'Brien's remarks, with one saying, “In before MAGA tears.”

“When all the “artists” celebrate the unholy NATO meat grinder, you know society is in trouble,” another wrote.

“This makes zero sense. The movie glorifies Russian warmongers. Is that how Hollywood “stands up to Russia”? By licking its boots and rewarding its propagandists? Pathetic,” one more reacted.

“He could have said Trump,” the fourth user wrote.

Also Read: Demi Moore's one-word reaction after shocking snub at Oscars 2025 exposed by lip leader

Daryl Hannah makes off-script political statement to support Ukraine

Daryl Hannah honored Ukraine with the phrase “Slava Ukraini” ("Glory to Ukraine") in an off-script political comment on Sunday.

The 64-year-old Kill Bill star appeared on the stage to present the award for best film editing. She made a strong plea for support for Ukraine as she said, “Glory to Ukraine,” garnering loud cheers and ovation from the renowned audience in the Dolby Theater's hall.