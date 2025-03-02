UK PM Keir Starmer backs Volodymyr Zelensky's demand for US security guarantee to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for the need for a security guarantee, or backstop, from the United States to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine again if a peace deal is achieved. Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, front, signs a document of defence lend for Ukraine on the day she holds a video conference meeting with Ukraine's Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko, as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy, right, stand in London.(AP)

Starmer has long argued that a possible European peacekeeping force would need to have a security guarantee from Trump for any peace deal to work in Ukraine. The statement comes after Starmer met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in London on Saturday.

"I've always been clear that this is going to need a US backstop, because I don't think it would be a guarantee without it," he told BBC News.

Starmer also revealed that the UK and France have agreed to work with Ukraine on a plan to end the fighting with Russia, which will later be presented to the United States.

"The United Kingdom, along with France and possibly one or two others, will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting, and then we'll discuss that plan with the United States," Starmer said on the matter.

The UK PM expressed confidence in Trump's intention of wanting peace in Ukraine despite an ugly row between him and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

"I have to say, I've spoken to President Trump a number of times. I've met him twice ... I'm clear in my mind that he does want lasting peace. He does want an end to fighting in Ukraine," he said.

Starmer said he was uncomfortable watching the meeting between Trump and Zelensky when the Ukrainian leader was asked to leave after being accused of being ungrateful for the US aid delivered to his country.

Spat between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky

In the Oval Office on Friday, Donald Trump openly reprimanded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, making it clear that, despite relentless efforts from US allies, he remains determined to end Russia’s invasion—whether or not the terms work in Ukraine’s favour.

Donald Trump said that Ukraine’s push for US security guarantees could risk a global conflict, telling President Volodymyr Zelensky that he was “gambling with World War III.”

Trump called the request disrespectful, saying that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was pushing for US commitments to protect Ukraine from further Russian aggression.

“You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people,” Trump said. “You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have,” Trump added.