‘You’re gambling with World War 3’: Donald Trump pulls up Zelenskyy in heated White House talks

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2025 11:53 PM IST

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance opposed Zelenskyy’s request for US security guarantees as the US tried to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

President Donald Trump on Friday said that Ukraine’s push for US security guarantees could risk a global conflict, telling President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was “gambling with World War III.”

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 28, 2025. (REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 28, 2025. (REUTERS)

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US President Donald Trump at a crucial moment for his country, as he sought to secure American support for Ukraine’s security against future Russian aggression.

However, President Trump and Vice President JD Vance opposed Zelenskyy’s request for US security guarantees as the US tried to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump called the request disrespectful, saying that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was pushing for US commitments to protect Ukraine from further Russian aggression.

“You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people,” Trump said. “You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have,” Trump added.

Watch: Trump, Zelensky and Vance get into heated argument in Oval Office

With the war ongoing, Zelenskyy aimed to persuade the White House to offer concrete backing to strengthen Ukraine’s defences.

As he arrived at the White House, Zelenskyy gave a thumbs-up but did not speak to reporters. He opted for a formal black top instead of his usual military green T-shirt, prompting Trump to remark, “He's all dressed up.”

US-Ukraine economic agreement in focus

Zelenskyy’s delegation is set to finalise a significant economic agreement with the US, aimed at financing Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction. The deal is expected to forge closer economic ties between the two countries for years to come.

While the agreement highlights the importance of Ukraine’s security, it does not directly address military support. Instead, security assurances remain under discussion between the two leaders as they work on a separate accord.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Donald Trump said the economic agreement would soon be signed in the East Room of the White House.

With AFP inputs

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
