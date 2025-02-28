Trump, Zelensky and Vance get into heated argument in Oval Office| Watch

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky got into a heated back and forth in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to US Vice President JD Vance as they meet with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025.(AFP)

What really happened?

Vance accused Zelensky of “doing propaganda tours.”

Vance told Zelensky, “I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media. You guys are forcing conscripts to the frontlines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president.”

Zelenky responded, “Have you ever been to Ukraine?”

Vance shot back, “You bring people on a propaganda tour. Do you think it's respectful to come to the U.S. Oval Office and attack the administration that's trying to prevent the destruction of your country? You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October. Offer some words of appreciation for The United States Of America and the president who is trying to save your country.”

Zelenky replied, “Everybody has problems, even you, but you have a nice ocean and don't feel it now - but you will feel it in the future.”

Trump interjected, “Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem. Don't tell us what we're going to feel. You're in no position to dictate what we're gonna feel. You're right now, not in a very good position. You don’t have the cards right now… You’re gambling with WWIII. It's going to be very hard to do business like this. You've got to be more thankful."

Video -

Zelensky is at the White House on Friday to sign an agreement on sharing Ukraine's mineral riches and also discuss a peace deal with Russia. The clash in the Oval Office came despite Trump recently softening his tone on the Ukrainian president in recent days, after labeling him a “dictator without elections” and blaming Ukraine for Russia's February 2022 invasion.