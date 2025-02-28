Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How tall is Volodymyr Zelensky? Internet compares his height to Trump's as they meet in DC

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 28, 2025 10:55 PM IST

During a meeting in Washington D.C., the height difference between Volodymyr Zelensky and President Donald Trump attracted attention.

When Volodymyr Zelensky met President Donald Trump in Washington D.C., the height difference caught the public's attention. Zelensky, standing at 5 feet 7 inches, appeared shorter next to Trump, who stands at 6 feet 2 inches. The comparison sparked interest as the two leaders engaged in their historic meeting.

he historic meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump in Washington D.C. drew attention due to their height difference. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)(AP)
he historic meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump in Washington D.C. drew attention due to their height difference. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)(AP)

Also Read: Mardi Gras 2025: When is it being celebrated and where to catch the best parades in New Orleans

Zelensky's height as compared to Trump

Zelensky's height once again became a topic of public discussion when he stood next to Trump during their meeting at the White House. At 5 feet 7 inches, the Ukrainian leader's stature often draws attention, and this was not the first time his height sparked jokes. Earlier, comparisons were made between Zelensky and actor Tom Cruise, who shares the same height. Trump stands tall with his height crossing over 6 feet.

During this meeting, as the two leaders prepared for talks on the ongoing war in Ukraine and a potential minerals deal, Trump playfully remarked on the Ukranian President's attire, quipping that he was "all dressed up today." Despite the lighthearted moment, the height difference between the two was a clear focal point for those watching.

Also Read: ‘Zelensky is all dressed up today’: Trump greets Ukrainian president with a handshake at White House| Watch

Zelensky's height became the talk of the town

Internet reacts to Zelensky's height as he stands next to Trump. One user wrote on X, “Zelensky is so short I am mortified for him. He can’t even do anything to get any taller, y’all.” A second user wrote, “I know this off subject and who cares, but does the White House have different heights of chair legs? I ask because Zelensky and Trump are sitting level, and the chairs look different leg-height-wise. Wondering if this is a thing.”

A third user wrote, “Actually, Putin and Zelensky are around the same height. Putin does know some judo.” Another user wrote, “look at the height comparison, isnt Zelensky like 55.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On