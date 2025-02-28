How tall is Volodymyr Zelensky? Internet compares his height to Trump's as they meet in DC

When Volodymyr Zelensky met President Donald Trump in Washington D.C., the height difference caught the public's attention. Zelensky, standing at 5 feet 7 inches, appeared shorter next to Trump, who stands at 6 feet 2 inches. The comparison sparked interest as the two leaders engaged in their historic meeting. he historic meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump in Washington D.C. drew attention due to their height difference. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)(AP)

Also Read: Mardi Gras 2025: When is it being celebrated and where to catch the best parades in New Orleans

Zelensky's height as compared to Trump

Zelensky's height once again became a topic of public discussion when he stood next to Trump during their meeting at the White House. At 5 feet 7 inches, the Ukrainian leader's stature often draws attention, and this was not the first time his height sparked jokes. Earlier, comparisons were made between Zelensky and actor Tom Cruise, who shares the same height. Trump stands tall with his height crossing over 6 feet.

During this meeting, as the two leaders prepared for talks on the ongoing war in Ukraine and a potential minerals deal, Trump playfully remarked on the Ukranian President's attire, quipping that he was "all dressed up today." Despite the lighthearted moment, the height difference between the two was a clear focal point for those watching.

Also Read: ‘Zelensky is all dressed up today’: Trump greets Ukrainian president with a handshake at White House| Watch

Zelensky's height became the talk of the town

Internet reacts to Zelensky's height as he stands next to Trump. One user wrote on X, “Zelensky is so short I am mortified for him. He can’t even do anything to get any taller, y’all.” A second user wrote, “I know this off subject and who cares, but does the White House have different heights of chair legs? I ask because Zelensky and Trump are sitting level, and the chairs look different leg-height-wise. Wondering if this is a thing.”

A third user wrote, “Actually, Putin and Zelensky are around the same height. Putin does know some judo.” Another user wrote, “look at the height comparison, isnt Zelensky like 55.”