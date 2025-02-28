Donald Trump, JD Vance and Volodymyr Zelensky's shouting match: Who said what? - Watch the video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House on Friday to sign a deal regarding the sharing of Ukraine's mineral resources. The leaders were joined by Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office shortly after their joint press conference. However, tensions escalated when Vance suggested that "diplomacy" was needed to end the Ukraine-Russia war, leading to a heated "shouting match" between the three. During the exchange, Trump told Zelensky, “You don’t have the cards right now; you are gambling with WWIII.” Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, from left, US President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Who said what?

Vance accused Zelensky of “doing propaganda tours.”

Vance told Zelensky, “I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media. You guys are forcing conscripts to the frontlines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president.”

Zelenky responded, “Have you ever been to Ukraine?”

Vance shot back, “You bring people on a propaganda tour. Do you think it's respectful to come to the U.S. Oval Office and attack the administration that's trying to prevent the destruction of your country? You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October. Offer some words of appreciation for The United States Of America and the president who is trying to save your country.”

Zelenky replied, “Everybody has problems, even you, but you have a nice ocean and don't feel it now - but you will feel it in the future.”

Trump interjected, “Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem. Don't tell us what we're going to feel. You're in no position to dictate what we're gonna feel. You're right now, not in a very good position. You don’t have the cards right now… You’re gambling with WWIII. It's going to be very hard to do business like this. You've got to be more thankful."