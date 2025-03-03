Demi Moore's one-word reaction after shocking snub at Oscars 2025 exposed by lip leader

While Demi Moore was expected to clinch Best Actress at the 2025 Academy Awards for her performance in The Substance, Mikey Madison won the Oscar for her role in Anora. Demi Moore attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Madison became one of the youngest recipients to receive the award in the category of Best Actress. She received praise from critics for her role as a sex worker. Madison paid tribute to the sex worker community and promised further assistance in her heartfelt acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, cameras captured the reaction of Moore as she appeared disappointed and sad before she cheered up for 25-year-old Madison. Notably, Moore received praise for her performance in several awards ceremonies, including the Golden Globes.

Lip Leader speaks about Demi Moore's reaction

Nicola Hickling, a lip reader, spoke to Daily Mail to reveal that Moore seemed to say “nice” following the declaration, but she didn't grin. Her body language, as per Hickling said, indicated that she was nodding slightly in an attempt to look calm.

Moore was competing for the Best Actress award against Cynthia Erivo, Mikey Madison, Fernanda Torres, and Karla Sofia Gascon.

Also Read: When Demi Moore shaved her head for Hollywood and hated it, can you guess the movie?

Demi Moore's Oscars loss sparks shocking reaction and memes

While many people hailed Madison's victory, some of Moore's supporters were upset about the result and vented their dissatisfaction on X.

“My heart broke as much as Demi Moore's did when she didn't hear her name. This was her year for sure,” one fan commented.

“Demi Moore losing to Mikey Madison is basically the plot of The Substance,” ESPN staff writer Paolo Uggetti. The post has garnered 126,000 likes and more than 1.9 million views.

“Demi Moore loss. I will stop supporting the academy,” one more reacted.

“nahhh like I feel so bad, they gassed Demi whole season just for her to lose at literally finishing line 💀 I would throw a tantrum,” the fourth fan said.