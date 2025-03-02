Menu Explore
When Demi Moore shaved her head for Hollywood and hated it, can you guess the movie?

ByAditi Srivastava
Mar 02, 2025 07:20 AM IST

Reflecting on her iconic 1997 role, Demi Moore expressed in 2022 that she wouldn't shave her head again as she no longer ‘needs to prove.’

Back in 1997, Demi Moore made headlines when she shaved her head for her role in G.I. Jane. The move was a bold statement and her commitment to the character was praised and loved equally. However, years later, the Hollywood star admitted she wouldn’t be making such a drastic change again.

TOPSHOT - US actress Demi Moore poses with the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy award for "The Substance" in the press room during the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)(AFP)
TOPSHOT - US actress Demi Moore poses with the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy award for "The Substance" in the press room during the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)(AFP)

Demi Moore reveals she ‘regretted’ shaving her head

Reflecting on the experience in a 2022 interview, Moore shared (Via Aceshowbiz.com) that she now prefers to keep her signature long locks intact. "I think now that I'm older, I also know, I don't have anything to prove. So if they really need my hair different, they can give me a wig," she said at the time.

Her hesitation wasn't just about appearance, it was also about uncertainty. "It’s also not as clear how it would grow back!" she added.

A love-hate relationship with hair

Moore has experimented with many hairstyles throughout her career, from bobs to bold colors, but these days, she takes a more laid-back approach. "I’ve done everything to my hair. I’ve shaved it. I’ve dyed it. I’ve had a bob. When I’m not working, I try to do as little to it as possible," she explained. "It’s stressful even having someone touch it."

Her routine now is refreshingly simple: minimal styling, rare washes, and regular trims. "The rest comes from the inside out. You have to eat well, all those things," she noted.

Moore also opened up about why she chose to keep her hair long. "I remember hearing someone say that when women get older, they shouldn’t have long hair. And something about that stuck with me," she said. "Like, who says? If it can grow and it’s not unhealthy, then why shouldn’t I?"

For Moore, it’s not just about looks—it’s about challenging outdated beauty norms. "I’m not comfortable with rules that don’t seem to have any real meaning or justification," she added.

While G.I. Jane remains one of Moore’s most memorable roles, she’s in no rush to relive the experience of shaving her head.

