Billy Joel,75, falls mid-performance, sparks health concerns

Legendary musician Billy Joel had a scary moment during his concert at Mohegan Sun in Montville, Connecticut, on February 22. The 75-year-old singer was in the middle of performing his 1980 hit It's Still Rock and Roll to Me when he lost his balance and took a fall on stage.

Billy Joel's unexpected tumble at Mohegan Sun

A fan-captured TikTok video shows Joel twirling his microphone stand before tossing it toward the crowd. However, as he moved, he appeared to stumble, ultimately landing on his side before rolling onto his back.

Despite the fall, Joel quickly got back on his feet and continued his performance. He finished the song without missing a beat and even played one more track before wrapping up the night.

While the music icon seemed unharmed, the incident left fans concerned. Many took to social media to express their worries about the singer’s well-being, especially given his age.

Fans react to the onstage fall

Following the viral video, social media was flooded with reactions from concerned fans.“Oh my gosh, he looks like he was hurt,” one person commented. “That fall at the end had me worried. I saw him a couple of years ago, and he’s still got it… sounds great and he’s having a great time… maybe just stay on your two feet, Billy,” another fan wrote. “Dangerous fall being 75,” a third person pointed out.

Joel’s fall comes just weeks after he canceled a Florida concert in January due to an undisclosed “medical procedure," according to Page Six. However, despite these concerns, the Piano Man singer isn’t slowing down anytime soon. His tour is scheduled to continue through November 2025, with new dates recently added.

Joel announced additional performances, including stops at Yankee Stadium, MetLife Stadium, and Citi Field this summer. He will be joined by music legends Rod Stewart, Stevie Nicks, and Sting at select shows.

“There’s nothing like the energy of the crowds in New York,” Joel told Billboard, adding that performing alongside his longtime friends and fellow artists is “extremely rewarding.” Before embarking on his current tour, Joel completed a historic residency at Madison Square Garden, where he performed one show per month for an entire decade.