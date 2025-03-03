Elon Musk spotted with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago event, carries son Lil X on shoulders

Tesla CEO and DOGE head Elon Musk was spotted at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate with the US president last night. As with most of his recent appearances, this time too the tech billionaire was accompanied by his son X Æ A-Xii (or Lil X, as he is also known). Elon Musk with son Lil X at a Mar-a-Lago event.(X/@iam_smx)

Donald Trump is known to spend a lot of time at his private Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, with the estate even earning the nickname of “Southern White House.” Mar-a-Lago has been the site of official meetings with several dignitaries and world leaders, such as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The estate remains a hub for political activities, including fundraising events and strategic meetings, maintaining a focal point in Trump's personal and political life.

Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk attend an event at Mar-a-Lago. Musk was accompanied by his son, Lil X, whom he carried on his shoulders for part of the event.

Trump and Musk drew loud cheers from the audience as they walked onstage at the event. Musk was seen dressed in a black t-shirt, wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap. Trump was seen dressed in golfing gear, also wearing a MAGA hat.

The logo emblazoned on Musk’s t-shirt drew significant attention online, with people wondering whether it portended the launch of the video game Half-Life 3.

“Trump and Musk together at Mar-a-Lago—big moment!” wrote one person on X. “I love how Elon just casually brings his son everywhere,” another wrote.

Elon Musk has been a frequent presence at Mar-a-Lago, especially following President-elect Donald Trump's re-election in November 2024. Musk has been involved in various activities at the estate, including participating in golf, dining, diplomatic calls, and White House staffing discussions.He also attended Trump's New Year's Eve gala at the estate.