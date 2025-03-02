Putin appears to offer rare-earth minerals deal to US after Trump-Zelenskyy White House clash, ‘We will be open to…’

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that he is open to cooperating with the US on rare-earth minerals in a video that has gone viral. This comes after President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s heated exchange at the Oval Office. Vladimir Putin appears to offer rare-earth minerals deal to US after Trump-Zelenskyy White House clash(AFP)

In the viral video, Putin is heard saying he is willing to work with American partners – including private companies – in the rare-earth sector.

What did Vladimir Putin say?

“We will be open to cooperation with our American partners, and when I say ‘partners’ I not only mean administrative and governmental agencies, but also private companies if they show interest in working together,” Putin said.

Putin went on to say that his country has much larger reserves of rare-earth minerals than Ukraine. “Russia possesses significantly higher resources of this kind (rare earth minerals) than Ukraine,” he said. “Russia is one of the uncontested leaders when it comes to rare and rare-earth metal reserves.”

Putin named some of the major regions where these resources are located, including Murmansk in the north, the Caucasus region, the Irkutsk region, Yakutia, and Tuva. He added that substantial investment is required to develop these deposits, adding that Russia is willing to partner with foreign companies, including those from the US.

“The same is true for new territories,” Putin said, referencing areas his country has claimed since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. “We are ready to work with our partners, including Americans.”

The discussion about rare-earth minerals came after a tense meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at the White House. The two leaders clashed over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Trump is believed to have abruptly ended the conversation after growing frustrated.

In a statement Trump later posted on Truth Social, he wrote, “We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”